Get outside with the Scappoose Outdoor Fun Festival Published 2:14 pm Friday, May 16, 2025

Scappoose’s keystone summer event is right around the corner.

Get outside and have some fun at the Scappoose Outdoor Fun Festival, set for 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday, May 31, at Heritage Park, located at 52469 S.E. Second St.

It’s the second annual iteration of the event, which focuses on promoting responsible usage of outdoor spaces.

“With an almost 300% increase in overall park usage during the pandemic and beyond, preserving these wild spaces is more important than ever,” organizer J.J. Duehren said in a press release.

Put on in partnership with the Scappoose Public Library, the Bird Alliance of Oregon, the Oregon Department of Forestry, Scappoose Parks and Recreation and the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office Marine Patrol, the event will highlight the outdoor opportunities Scappoose has to offer.

This year’s celebrity guest is Bigfoot, who will be onsite to divulge the truth about the captivating cryptid. Smokey Bear is also set to make an appearance and give tips on how to prevent wildfires.

The Scappoose Sauerkraut Sandwich will also make its big return to delight the city’s fermentation aficionados. There will also be live music, a free kayak giveaway, vendors, face painting and more.

Local youth can submit artwork to be featured in an art gallery and competition at the event. More information about the contest rules can be found on the library’s website.