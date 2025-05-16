Health inspections: Here’s how Columbia County restaurants stacked up in April Published 1:58 pm Friday, May 16, 2025

Three of the restaurants visited by Columbia County health inspectors last month received less than perfect scores.

The county public health department inspects facilities that serve food on a semiannual, unannounced basis to look for compliance with health codes in three categories:

Priority items, which have direct links to preventing foodborne illness and are a priority to adhere to, such as throwing out moldy food.

Priority foundation items, which require management to perform specific actions or have certain equipment and procedures to prevent potential health risks, such as proper labeling and record keeping.

Core items, which are usually related to general sanitation and maintenance.

The following restaurants and food services received perfect scores of 100 during their inspections:

Bobablastic, located at 51875 S.W. Old Portland Road in Scappoose

Chavitas Mexican Food, located at 955 E. Columbia River Highway in Clatskanie

Chick-Fil-A Food Truck, located at 75950 Rock Crest St. in Rainier

Clatskanie River Inn, located at 600 E. Columbia River Highway in Clatskanie

Columbia Tavern, located at 467 Columbia Blvd. in St. Helens

Dely’s Kusina, located at 51875 S.W. Old Portland Road in Scappoose

El Tapatio, located at 117 W. A St. in Rainier

Elevate Coffee & Decor, located at 110 E. B St. in Rainier

Esan Thai Food Cart, located at 51875 S.W. Old Portland Road

Farmhouse Coffee, located at 319 W. B St. in Rainier

Hill Climb Coffee, located at 75742 Rock Crest St. in Rainier

Javalation, located at 399 S. Columbia River Highway in St. Helens

Kumakatsu, located at 305 S. Columbia River Highway in St. Helens

La Cabana, located at 854 Bridge St. in Vernonia

Lion Coffee Express, located at 2375 Gable Road in St. Helens

Lotus of Bangkok, located at 295 Strand St. in St. Helens

Two Pig Cow Spud locations, at 51875 S.W. Old Portland Road in Scappoose and 175 Bowling Alley Lane in St. Helens

Taqueria el Rosario, located at 2225 Gable Road in St. Helens

Yo Place Eats & Treats, located at 58735 Columbia River Highway in St. Helens

These restaurants received scores of less than 100:

Happy Garden, located at 52595 Columbia River Highway in Scappoose

Score: 90

Violations: Priority violations for not having a sanitation solution on hand and for storing fried foods at room temperature. A sanitation solution was made and the room temperature food was thrown out to correct the violations during the inspection.

Ixtapa, located at 33452 Havlik Road in Scappoose

Score: 95

Violation: Priority violation for not having sanitation solution, which was made during the inspection to correct the violation.

Village Inn Restaurant & Bar, located at 535 S. Columbia River Highway in St. Helens