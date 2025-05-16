Health inspections: Here’s how Columbia County restaurants stacked up in April
Published 1:58 pm Friday, May 16, 2025
Three of the restaurants visited by Columbia County health inspectors last month received less than perfect scores.
The county public health department inspects facilities that serve food on a semiannual, unannounced basis to look for compliance with health codes in three categories:
- Priority items, which have direct links to preventing foodborne illness and are a priority to adhere to, such as throwing out moldy food.
- Priority foundation items, which require management to perform specific actions or have certain equipment and procedures to prevent potential health risks, such as proper labeling and record keeping.
- Core items, which are usually related to general sanitation and maintenance.
The following restaurants and food services received perfect scores of 100 during their inspections:
- Bobablastic, located at 51875 S.W. Old Portland Road in Scappoose
- Chavitas Mexican Food, located at 955 E. Columbia River Highway in Clatskanie
- Chick-Fil-A Food Truck, located at 75950 Rock Crest St. in Rainier
- Clatskanie River Inn, located at 600 E. Columbia River Highway in Clatskanie
- Columbia Tavern, located at 467 Columbia Blvd. in St. Helens
- Dely’s Kusina, located at 51875 S.W. Old Portland Road in Scappoose
- El Tapatio, located at 117 W. A St. in Rainier
- Elevate Coffee & Decor, located at 110 E. B St. in Rainier
- Esan Thai Food Cart, located at 51875 S.W. Old Portland Road
- Farmhouse Coffee, located at 319 W. B St. in Rainier
- Hill Climb Coffee, located at 75742 Rock Crest St. in Rainier
- Javalation, located at 399 S. Columbia River Highway in St. Helens
- Kumakatsu, located at 305 S. Columbia River Highway in St. Helens
- La Cabana, located at 854 Bridge St. in Vernonia
- Lion Coffee Express, located at 2375 Gable Road in St. Helens
- Lotus of Bangkok, located at 295 Strand St. in St. Helens
- Two Pig Cow Spud locations, at 51875 S.W. Old Portland Road in Scappoose and 175 Bowling Alley Lane in St. Helens
- Taqueria el Rosario, located at 2225 Gable Road in St. Helens
- Yo Place Eats & Treats, located at 58735 Columbia River Highway in St. Helens
These restaurants received scores of less than 100:
Happy Garden, located at 52595 Columbia River Highway in Scappoose
- Score: 90
- Violations: Priority violations for not having a sanitation solution on hand and for storing fried foods at room temperature. A sanitation solution was made and the room temperature food was thrown out to correct the violations during the inspection.
Ixtapa, located at 33452 Havlik Road in Scappoose
- Score: 95
- Violation: Priority violation for not having sanitation solution, which was made during the inspection to correct the violation.
Village Inn Restaurant & Bar, located at 535 S. Columbia River Highway in St. Helens
- Score: 87
- Violations: Priority violations for maintaining hot cheese sauces and items at the cold prep station — including raw meats, vegetables, shredded cheese and ready-to-eat toppings — at an improper temperature. Those items were thrown out during the inspection to correct the violation. Additional priority foundation violation due to a malfunction in the dishwasher causing the water to not get hot enough to properly sanitize dishes. The kitchen was temporarily closed as a result, as there were no other dishwashers available.