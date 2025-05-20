Election results: Scappoose school board welcomes back familiar faces Published 9:10 pm Tuesday, May 20, 2025

Scappoose voters will see some familiar faces on the local school board this summer, despite the May election.

On Tuesday, May 20, Summer Stutsman-Hoag, Phil Lager and Gwynn Klobes retained their seats.

There were three openings on the Scappoose school board this election, with each with incumbent candidates running unopposed.

Stutsman-Hoag was first elected in 2021. She holds a bachelor’s degree in nursing from Linfield University and has worked as a pediatric intensive care nurse for more than two decades.

Lager was first elected in 2009 and has served consecutive four-year terms on the board since. He has also served on the school district’s budget committee.

First elected in 2021, Klobes is retired and brings her experience of directing a personal and professional development program at the University of Portland, where she also earned a master’s degree in business and a bachelor’s degree in theology after graduating from Scappoose High School.

The seven-member school board helps oversee the district from a bird’s eye perspective, setting budgets, creating policies and making choices about how Scappoose schools operate. The board is also responsible for hiring and managing the superintendent.

Board positions are nonpartisan and correspond to zones — geographic divisions in Scappoose — with one board member residing in each zone. However, board members are elected at-large and represent the entire district for a term of four years once elected.