Voters appear to approve Scappoose fire levy Published 9:06 pm Tuesday, May 20, 2025

Early election results are in, and it looks like voters have approved the continuation of the Scappoose fire levy.

Voters in the Scappoose Fire District’s service area — which covers Scappoose, Chapman, Holbrook and portions of Warren — were asked to renew a five-year property tax levy at the existing rate of $1.99 per $1,000 of assessed value.

According to preliminary results, 75.6% of voters support renewing the levy as of 8 p.m. May 20.

The levy makes up more than half of the fire district’s resources, funding staffing, vehicle maintenance, outreach and education programs, facility improvements and more.