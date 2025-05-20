Voters appear to approve Scappoose fire levy

Published 9:06 pm Tuesday, May 20, 2025

By Kaelyn Cassidy and Nick LaMora

Early election results are in, and it looks like voters have approved the continuation of the Scappoose fire levy.

Voters in the Scappoose Fire District’s service area — which covers Scappoose, Chapman, Holbrook and portions of Warren — were asked to renew a five-year property tax levy at the existing rate of $1.99 per $1,000 of assessed value.

According to preliminary results, 75.6% of voters support renewing the levy as of 8 p.m. May 20.

The levy makes up more than half of the fire district’s resources, funding staffing, vehicle maintenance, outreach and education programs, facility improvements and more.

