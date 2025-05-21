St. Helens woman seriously injured in fatal crash outside Scappoose; driver charged Published 9:56 am Wednesday, May 21, 2025

An Everett, Washington, man died and two Columbia County residents were injured in a two-vehicle crash May 17, north of Scappoose.

At 9:14 p.m., Oregon State Police responded to milepost 22 on Highway 30. The preliminary investigation showed a 70-year-old Deer Island man driving a Dodge Nitro was reportedly speeding when it hit the back of a Lexus R330, operated by a 43-year-old St. Helens woman.

The vehicle operated by Deer Island man left the roadway and rolled onto the adjacent railroad tracks. Authorities reported that his passenger, Christopher Michael Casillas, 37, of Everett, Washington, was ejected from the vehicle and declared dead at the scene.

The St. Helens woman was seriously injured and transported to a hospital.

The Deer Island man, identified as Gary E. Fowler, had minor injuries and was not transported. However, he was lodged in the Columbia County jail and charged with second-degree manslaughter, DUII, third-degree assault, reckless driving and recklessly endangering another person.

Highway 30 was impacted for about seven hours during the investigation. Oregon State Police say speed and driver impairment were the primary contributors of the crash.

OSP was assisted by the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, Scappoose Police Department and the Oregon Department of Transportation.