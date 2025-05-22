Summer road renovations to begin on Bennett Road in Columbia County Published 4:23 pm Thursday, May 22, 2025

Columbia County Public Works will soon begin the 2025 pavement preservation season with a road widening and asphalt overlay project on Bennett Road to Hazen Road.

Preparatory work for the project will continue throughout May, and paving is expected to begin in the first half of June.

The project area spans approximately half a mile, from roughly just west of Bachelor Flat Road to Hazen Road at the intersection with Stone Road.

According to public works, the road will remain open to the public throughout the project, but travelers should expect traffic control and occasional delays. There is no designated detour for this project.

A project map is available at: columbiacountyor.gov/media/Public Works/2025Bennett-HazenPavingMap.jpg.

Columbia County Public Works says this repavement is the first of several planned surface treatments “that will improve the safety and durability of county roads this summer.”