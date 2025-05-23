Scappoose Farmers’ Market returns for 23rd season Published 5:00 am Friday, May 23, 2025

1 of 3

Offering everything from art and gifts to fresh produce and preserves, the Scappoose Farmers’ Market is back for the season.

The local market returned for its 23rd season on May 3. The festivities continue from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. each Saturday through Sept. 27. Though the weather is tepid now, organizers warm that the farmers market will close if it gets above 90 degrees outside on a market day throughout the summer.

“So, come early, stay hydrated, bring Fido and paw protectors while it is still cool, and enjoy the farmers market — plus, we will provide live music on several Saturdays early through mid-day,” event organizers said in a release.

The Scappoose Farmers’ Market is located on East Second Street near Columbia Avenue.