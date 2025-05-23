Scappoose girls show out at state golf championships Published 7:54 am Friday, May 23, 2025

Some might’ve said it wasn’t meant to be, but the Scappoose girls golf team beat the odds at the OSAA 4A/3A/2A/1A Girls State Championship on May 19-20, at Trysting Tree Golf Course in Corvallis.

Despite finishing second at regionals a week prior and being picked by few to finish in the top-5, the Indians pushed back to the tune of a third place finish amongst the state’s best.

“Going down to state, our goal was to bring home a trophy,” Scappoose head coach Brenda Lohman said. “I told them after the first day that we need to keep ourselves in fourth place but why not shoot for third place and see if we can close in on second. They rose to the occasion.”

Yes they did, shooting five shots better in round two, passing Crook County, and staying a shot clear of fourth place North Bend. Lohman said their success was less about an individual effort, and more a testament to the collective’s belief in themselves and their teammates.

“Our girls were very excited to make it to state this year so we talked a lot about how they can count on each other to have good scores, so no one felt the pressure of having to carry the team,” Lohman said. “It was a total team effort. After the first day they were in fourth place so we talked about going out there the second day, believing in themselves and their team.”

The Indians were led by junior Emma Strachan who shot rounds of 83-87, good for 11th place, followed by seniors Hannah Hendrix (93-92) and Aryanna Searle (98-89); sophomore Kelsey Mollenhour (93-94); and sophomore Avery Elliott (101-101).

Lohman said Strachan’s success in the tournament, along with her improvement prior to and throughout the season was a tribute to something rather simple – good old fashioned hard work.

“Emma comes to practice everyday ready to work hard and get better,” Lohman said. “She spent the winter taking lessons and showed up this season as a completely different player.”

And that player came up big in the end.

With Scappoose’s first four players finished and the Indians tied with North Bend as Strachan teed the ball up on the final hole, the junior outdueled North Bend’s Jordyn Prince on No. 18, including executing a difficult up-and-down to clinch her team’s third place finish.

Lohman said the moment was special for a number of reasons, but was especially meaningful because the entire team and coaching staff got to experience it together.

“They jumped up and screamed for Emma,” Lohman said. “They were so excited, and Emma came over to me and I told her ‘you have no idea what that putt just meant.’ She said, did I stay under 90? I said yes, ‘but that putt was the difference between second and third place.’ She was so excited.”

Searle, a standout volleyball player for the Indians who’s committed to play in college at Bethel University in Indiana, didn’t have her A-game in Monday’s opening round, but put her best foot forward when it mattered most on day-two.

“Aryanna didn’t have her best day on our first day, so her and I talked that afternoon and I told her she is so capable of shooting in the 80’s and that we really needed her to do it tomorrow,” Lohman said. “ I told her, tomorrow is your last day of golf, so why not go out there and give it your best and help bring home a trophy.”

Lohman also spoke to Hendrix’ work ethic and leadership, along with her continued improvement from the beginning of the season to end; Mollenhour’s determination and competitive spirit; and Elliott’s progression and potential. She also mentioned “sixth man” Lily Peterson who saw some varsity action this season and is expected to contribute mightily next season.

And next season is already on the minds of Lohman, along with the returning players who their coach said are talking about tournaments they plan to play in and lessons they plan to pursue over the summer with the intent of being even better next year.

Lohman said that’s exciting.

“This is a great group and also a young group,” Lohman said. “We will really miss our two seniors, but our returning girls already have a goal to return to the state championship next year, and I believe they will.”