Scappoose boys and girls sweep Cowapa League Track & Field Championships Published 11:18 am Saturday, May 24, 2025

It was all good for the Scappoose boys and girls track & field teams at the Cowapa League Championships, with both teams reigning supreme over league competition on May 21-22, at Scappoose High School.

The Indian boys tallied 179 points and defeated Astoria by 27.5 points and St. Helens by 43.5, while the girls narrowly defeated Astoria 139-138 in a packed field that included Tillamook in third place with 126 points, St. Helens in fourth with 123, and Seaside fifth with 119.

The Scappoose boys ended with five individual event winners, in addition to claiming both the 4×100 and 4×400 relay events, while the girls claimed four individua titles in addition to the 4×400 relay crown.

Indian boys winners included junior Max Everett who won the 200 meters (22.04) while finishing second in the 100 (10.94); sophomore Bennett Fink who won both the 110 (15.20) and 300 meter hurdles (42.16); freshman Colton Smith who won the high jump (1.79m) and triple jump (13.18m); and freshman Slater Smith who won the long jump (6.67).

Indian girls winners included junior Taylor Bourgoine who won the 400 meters (59.88); senior Aubrey Strang who won both the 1500 (4:58.36) and 3000 meters (11:03.35); and sophomore Lyla Bourgoine who won the 300 hurdles (47.52).

St. Helens had one winner on the boys side, senior Jaxon Burgard who won the 800 meters with a time of 2:03.53, and two winners on the girls side, senior Kallee Kester in the 100 hurdles (15.76) and sophomore Leah Yarbor who won the discus (35.05m).

In all, Scappoose finished with 11 state boys qualifiers and seven state girls qualifiers, in addition to three relay teams, while the Lions qualified six boys and a relay team, along with four girls and two relay teams.

The 2025 OSAA / OnPoint Community Credit Union Track and Field State Championships are scheduled for May 30-31, at Hayward Field in Eugene.