13 Nights on the River returns to St. Helens riverfront Published 5:00 am Wednesday, May 28, 2025

With an end in sight for riverfront construction in downtown St. Helens, the city has announced the lineup for its annual 13 Nights on the River summer concert series.

This year’s iteration of 13 Nights on the River will see the performances return to Columbia View Park, located at 3 Strand St. With its views of the Columbia River, the park has served as the historical venue for the concert series — as well as its namesake — until construction pushed it to McCormick Park in 2024.

This is also the first year that the event will be completely planned and managed by the city’s new events coordinator, Treadway Events.

The concerts are scheduled for 4:30-8:30 p.m. every Thursday from June to August and are free to attend. Music starts at 6 p.m., but guests who stop by early can shop at local vendors, grab a bite to eat, play games and relax in the beer garden.

Here’s the lineup:

River Divide Band, June 5

River Divide Band will open up the concert series this year after playing the finale show last year. Based in Portland, the group performs covers of country and classic rock favorites.

Nightlife, June 12

Headlining the second show of the season is Nightlife, performing vibrant dance and party music.

Rock N Roll Cowboys, June 19

Hear your country music favorites performed by high-energy, country rock cover band Rock N Roll Cowboys.

Hit Machine, June 26

Coinciding with the official ribbon-cutting event for the new riverfront developments is crowd pleaser Hit Machine. The homegrown fan favorite is known for its renditions of upbeat hits that get the crowd moving to the groove.

The Snapshot Band, July 3

Bringing danceable pop and rock anthems spanning the decades is The Snapshot Band. Featuring powerhouse female vocals, the group will get the crowd moving with everything from ABBA to Avril Lavigne.

One Eyed Kats, July 10

Blues, R&B and funk are on tap with the One Eyed Kats. Fun fact — the band gets its name from one of its original members, who had two one-eyed felines.

The Decades, July 17

If you didn’t catch them at the Scappoose Earth Day celebration in April or the upcoming Outdoor Fun Festival this week, you’ll get another chance to see The Decades perform throwback hits at 13 Nights.

Bottleneck Blues Band, July 24

Formed 14 years ago to play at the Waterfront Blues Festival in Portland, the Bottleneck Blues Band has now performed what it refers to as “dance blues” all over Oregon, Washington and Idaho.

Acoustic Flash Mob, July 31

Sing it out with Columbia County-based acoustic sing-along band Acoustic Flash Mob.

Sweetwater Band, Aug. 7

Sweetwater Band, another locally sourced favorite, will perform high-energy, on-your-feet hits spanning decades and genres.

Bridgetown Get Down, Aug. 14

Get the party going with Bridgetown Get Down, a seven-piece band performing everything from Blondie to Dua Lipa.

Strawberry Roan, Aug. 21

Mixing in original songs with well-known favorites, Strawberry Roan will perform an exciting show full of country, rock, pop and blues music.

Bridgetown Riot, Aug. 28

Closing down the concert series this year is Portland-based Bridgetown Riot, performing Americana and roots original music and covers.