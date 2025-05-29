Soak up the sun with a story: Scappoose library launches summer reading programs Published 5:15 pm Thursday, May 29, 2025

The Scappoose Public Library is gearing up for a summer of reading.

The library’s summer reading program starts June 14, inviting readers of all ages to soak up the sun with a good story.

From 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, June 14, the library will host a Summer Reading Kick-Off Party with free books and prizes. Attendees can check out the season’s reading challenges while they enjoy games, popsicles and prizes. Musician Mo Phillips will also give a performance at 11 a.m.

The library has summer reading programming for all ages.

Youth programming runs from June 14 to Aug. 16, and those entering their final year of high school and younger are eligible to sign up. Participants will receive prizes for visiting the library during the summer. At their first visit, participants will join a team and can add a sticker to their team’s scoreboard during every subsequent visit throughout the program.

Those entering grades 7-12 will also get to participate in teen events where they can enter into a gift card raffle.

Adult readers are invited to participate in three reading challenges to win prizes. Those who finish all three challenges can turn in their cards by Aug. 30 to pick up a prize and be entered into the grand prize drawing.

For more information about the library’s summer reading program and how to participate, visit tinyurl.com/muwf3z6v.