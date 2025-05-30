Published 3:19 pm Friday, May 30, 2025

Alta Marie Goertzen

June 8, 1938 – May 20, 2025

Alta Marie Goertzen passed away on May 20, 2025, in St. Helens, Oregon. She was born on June 8, 1938, in Clifton, Oregon, a small fishing community on the Columbia River and spent her early childhood there before her family moved to nearby Knappa.

Alta was the daughter of John and Velma Vlastelicia. She shared her childhood with her sister, Janice Bechtolt, and brother, Johnny Vlastelicia.

She pursued higher education at Marylhurst College. In 1958, she married her husband, Doug. They spent a couple of years in San Diego until Doug was discharged from the Navy, and then moved to Scappoose in the early 60s, where they raised their three children.

Alta went on to dedicate over three decades of her life to the Grant Watts Library, where she found great purpose in serving the children and her community. For many of those years, she also worked at the Scappoose Post Office, balancing both roles with unwavering commitment.

Alta was known for her generosity and compassion. Her spirit of helping left a lasting impression on all who had the privilege of knowing her.

Alta is preceded in death by her husband, Douglas Sr. and her son Douglas Jr. She is survived by her daughters Lisa Goertzen and Mary May (Gary), grandchildren Nicholas Rivera (Brittany), Zoe May, and Zak May (Makayla), great-grandchildren, Rhylind Rivera, and Audrie and Noah May, and many loving nieces and nephews.

May her memory bring comfort to those who knew her. A Funeral will be held on June 9, 2025, 10:30 AM, at St. Wenceslaus Church, 51555 SW Old Portland Rd., Scappoose, followed by a reception in the church hall.

Arrangements are entrusted to Columbia Funeral Home 503-397-1154. Memories and condolences can be expressed on our website. www.columbiafh.com