John Dale Brink

February 1, 1948 – May 10, 2025

On May 10, 2025 John passed peacefully in his home he shared with his loving wife of 58 years.

John enlisted in the United States Marine Corps and served from 1967 -1970. He was awarded the Bronze Star Medal for his bravery in Vietnam.

John is survived by his wife Helen; their two children; six grandchildren; five great grandchildren; and three brothers.

In lieu of flowers, his family is requesting a donation to the Gary Sinise Foundation or a local Veteran’s program of your choosing in his memory.