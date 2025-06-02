Baseball & softball playoffs: Scappoose baseball and St. Helens softball advance to state semifinals Published 2:45 pm Monday, June 2, 2025

Columbia County is still in the running for a baseball and/or softball state championship after the Scappoose baseball team and St. Helens softball team won playoffs game this past week to keep their hopes of a state title alive.

Scappoose’s quest for a third straight state championship is alive and well after playoff wins over Stayton, and later Philomath.

The Indians defeated Stayton 4-1 thanks in large part to Riley DuBois who hit a two-run home run with his team trailing 1-0 in the bottom of the fourth inning.

Despite tallying just five hits in the game, that was enough thanks to Indian pitchers Brandon Neilson, Will Kessi and Joe Fagan who held the Eagles to just three hits over seven innings.

Scappoose went on to defeat Philomath 7-6 on May 30, taking an early 7-1 lead before allowing five runs over the game’s final two innings, hanging on for a one-run victory.

DuBois and Kessi each had two hits for the Indians, while Fagan allowed no earned runs on just two hits in four innings of work.

The Scappoose softball team defeated Gladstone 5-2 in the softball playoffs’ first round, but dropped a 4-2 game with La Grande in the quarterfinals to end their season.

The Indians held a 2-1 lead to start the seventh inning, but allowed three runs on a Carlee Strand three-run home run with two outs in the game’s final inning.

The top-ranked St. Helens softball team advanced to this week’s semifinals with blowout wins over Baker and Junction City.

The Lions outscored their two opponents by a combined score of 23-0 and were led by pitcher Eme Curaming who allowed six total hits, with 17 strikeouts and one walk in 10 innings.

Addy Ellis combined to go 5-for-6 with a home run, double and five RBI in the two wins.

St. Helens will host Pendleton in their state semifinal at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, June 3, at St. Helens High School.

The Scappoose baseball team will host Pendleton / Nixyaawii at 4 p.m. on Tuesday, June 3, at Scappoose High School.