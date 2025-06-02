Scappoose and St. Helens athletes represent at 4A State Track & Field Championships Published 11:47 am Monday, June 2, 2025

1/3 Swipe or click to see more Scappoose boys pose with their fourth place trophy at the OSAA 4A State Track and Field Championships at Hayward Field on the campus of the University of Oregon on May 31, 2025. 2/3 Swipe or click to see more Keely Scoville (2289) of St. Helens runs a leg of the 4x400 meter relay at the OSAA 4A State Track and Field Championships at Hayward Field on the campus of the University of Oregon on May 31, 2025. 3/3 Swipe or click to see more Max Everett (2017) of Scappoose takes off with the baton during the 4x400 meter relay at the OSAA 4A State Track and Field Championships at Hayward Field on the campus of the University of Oregon on May 31, 2025.

Anchored by their 4×100 relay team, the Scappoose boys highlighted last weekend’s 4A State Track & Field Championships at Hayward Field in Eugene, placing fourth and in the process making a little history.

Thought by onlookers to be little more than “contenders” to predicted champion Marshfield, the Indians’ 4×100 relay team consisting of junior Max Everett, sophomore Bennett Fink, and freshmen Slater Smith and Colton Smith, shocked onlookers on Saturday by not only crossing the line first, but setting a new 4A state meet record in the process.

Scappoose finished with a time of 42.55, edging second place Madras (42.66), third place Henley (42.84) and pre-race favorite Marshfield (42.98).

While surprising to some, the time nor the outcome was a shock to Everett who knew what he and his team were capable of.

“We won, and it’s a pretty great feeling,” Everett said shortly following the race. “We worked really hard this season and we’re going to all be back next year to hopefully break it (the meet record).”

The junior went on to say that while all he and his teammates knew coming into the season what they had from a talent perspective, they spent the bulk of the last few months ironing out the fundamentals of the relay process in order to maximize that potential.

“We all came out running like low 11s, but our 4×100 was never great,” Everett said. “We knew going into the season, if we got everything down perfectly, we will win state, and we can break a school record, which we did.”

Everett placed third individually in the 100 meter final with a personal best time of 10.93, while Fink was third in the 110 hurdles (15.08) and fifth in the 300 hurdles (41.35).

Their relay teammates, Colton and Slater Smith, represented in field events, with Colton placing fifth in both the high jump (1.87m) and long jump (6.45m) while placing seventh in the triple jump (12.65m), and Slater placing fifth in the triple jump while coming in seventh in the long jump.

Fink and Everett were also a part of 4×400 relay team with juniors Daniel Wolfe and Shawn Hensley that placed ninth with a time of 3:31.73.

The Indians’ girls too represented, with junior Taylor Bourgoine placing fifth in the 400 meters (59.49) and sophomore Lyla Bourgoine also placing fifth, but in the 300 hurdles.

Scappoose also got a seventh place finish from senior Aubrey Strang in the 3000 (10:39.84). Strang also placed eighth in the 1500 (4:53.48), while sophomore Emily Garcia Ensaldo placed seventh in the 300 hurdles.

The Scappoose 4×400 relay team consisting of Lyla and Taylor Bourgoine, Garcia Ensaldo and freshman Jasmine Kearse placed second with a time of 4:05.74, finishing just more than four seconds behind first place Junction City.

St. Helens too represented, led by junior Nathan Hammond who finished fourth in the 200 meters, crossing the line with a time of 22.55, a personal best.

“I’m happy with it,” Hammond said. “I thought I had a little work to do, but on the back stretch I felt really good chasing down the other guy.”

While confident going into the event, the junior said he exceeded his own expectations for the meet.

“I was just hoping to make it to the finals,” he said. “That was my expectation.”

With that said, he also said that with the success he experienced coupled with the rate at which he’s improved over the past year, he’s raising the bar for next year and has goals due to such.

“I’m excited for next year,” Hammond said. “I want to break 22 seconds and break the St. Helens High School record.”

Hammond also placed 19th in the long jump and was a part of the 4×100 relay team (Hammond, Korbyn Lempo, Levi Butcher, Brennan Amb) that placed 13th (44.36), and the 4×100 relay team consisting of the same four runners that too placed 13th (3:44.43).

Other Lion placers included senior Jaxon Burgard who was seventh in the 800 (2:03.02); and junior Chase Wroblewski who was 12th in the javelin (44.25m).

The Lion girls were paced by senior Keely Scoville who placed sixth in the triple jump (10.75m), along with senior Kallee Kester who was sixth in the 300 hurdles (15.88).

Scoville’s best mark was a personal best, which left her more than satisfied with her result in what would be her last high school competition.

“I’m really excited,” Scoville said. “I got a PR, so that was pretty cool.”

St. Helens sophomore Leah Yarbor competed in both the shot put and discus events, placing seventh in the discus (33.43m) and 10th in the shot (10.27m).

Additionally, the Lions’ 4×100 relay team consisting of Scoville, Lulu Prussic, Hayden Moore and Rosie Parsons placed 13th (51.87), while their 4×400 relay team (Scoville, Moore, Nora Dame and Darcy Erickson) finished 12th (4:20.66).