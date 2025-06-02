St. Helens booster club set to honor 2025 Hall of Fame inductees Published 12:35 pm Monday, June 2, 2025

The St. Helens Boosters Club will be honoring its crop of 2025 Hall of Fame inductees with a ceremony on Saturday, June 21, at the St. Helens Elks Lodge.

This year’s inductees include the 2006 boys 4×100 relay team; Taylor Albertson, volleyball; Dakota Camberg, track & field; Susan Eagleston, track & field; Ashley Giesbers, soccer and softball; Stan Girard, community supporter; Angela Griffith, track & field; Topher Mood, baseball; and Marvin Thomas, basketball and track & field.

The 2006 relay team that consisted of Brian Saxe, Nic Barnes, Ryan White and Nick Orvis won the 4A state title.

Ablertson earned the 5A classification’s highest honor twice, being named the State Player of the Year in 2014 following her team’s state title, to go with her Player of the Year honor in 2013.

Camberg won the 5A’s high jump state champion in both 2017 and 2018

Eagleston was a part of the 1985 4×400 relay team that finished second at state.

Giesbers was a three-time all-state honoree on the softball diamond, while earning all-league honors four times as a member of the Lions’ girls soccer team.

Girard was a longtime scorekeeper for the St. Helens baseball team and volunteered to help with a number of the sports programs, including at wrestling meets, and has served on the Booster Club’s executive board, several of those years as president.

Griffith was a standout in the 100, 200 and 400 meter races as part of the Lions’ track & field team, tallying six top-six finishes at state over her career.

Mood was a first team NWOC honoree as a pitcher, and was chosen as a 2010 baseball All-Star Series player.

Thomas won the 1956 3A state title in the pole vault and helped the SHHS basketball team win

a state championship that year, and competed in both track and basketball at the collegiate

Level.

The Booster Club invites all to attend to honor these exceptional individuals and celebrate the

Lions’ rich sports tradition. The accomplishments of these SHHS standouts will inspire the next

generation of Lions and remind us what pride, perseverance, and community spirit can achieve.

For more information regarding the Hall of Fame inductees ceremony, www.sthelensboosters.org.