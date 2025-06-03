St. Helens to celebrate riverfront redevelopment with ribbon-cutting, splash pad reopening Published 4:20 pm Tuesday, June 3, 2025

The first phase of the St. Helens riverwalk project is nearly complete, and community members are invited to check out the new developments at a celebration this month.

Beginning at 4:30 p.m. Thursday, June 26, the city will recognize the completion of the first phase of its riverfront redevelopment project with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at Columbia View Circle, located at the intersection of Strand Street and Cowlitz Street.

Following the ceremony, Hit Machine will perform at the Columbia View Park amphitheater in the fourth installment of the city’s 13 Nights on the River concert series. The performances have historically been hosted at Columbia View Park, but were relocated to McCormick Park last year while the riverwalk was under construction.

Development in the St. Helens Riverfront District

Work on the first phase of the project began in May 2024, overlapping with a significant infrastructure overhaul in the Riverfront District. The concurrent projects caused significant traffic congestion and parking problems in downtown St. Helens.

Seeking to improve public access to the Columbia River, the redevelopment adds boardwalks, pathways and overlooks along the river.

The second phase of the project would extend waterfront redevelopment to Nob Hill Nature Park but is on hold until funding becomes available.

Ready for summer

While the city’s celebration is scheduled for a few weeks from now, community members can enjoy the spruced up Columbia View Park much earlier.

Performing covers of country and classic rock hits, River Divide will kick off 13 Nights on the River on Thursday, June 5. The St. Helens High School Jazz Band will also perform a set at the concert to celebrate its win at the Oregon Music Education Association’s 2025 State Jazz Championships.

Just in time for the weather to warm up, the city parks and recreation department anticipates reopening the Columbia View Park splash pad Friday, June 13.