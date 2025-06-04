Hops drop fourth straight with 7-5 loss to Spokane Published 10:00 am Wednesday, June 4, 2025

The Hops’ recent woes continued in their series-opener at Spokane, with the Hillsboro falling to the Indians 7-5 on Tuesday night, June 3, at Avista Stadium.

The Hops rallied to take a one-run lead with three runs in the top half of the sixth inning, but gave up three runs to the home Indians an inning later leading to the loss, which was the team’s fourth in a row and sixth in their last seven games.

Hillsboro starting pitcher Daniel Nunez allowed four earned runs on seven hits in 4.2 innings of work.

Colorado Rockies 2024 first round pick Charlie Condon had two hits, including a home run, to go with four RBI and two runs scored for Spokane.

Condon’s home run was a three-run shot and was the difference in the seventh inning.

Braylen Wimmer also had three hits for the Indians.

The Hops were led by Angel Ortiz and Ryan Waldschmidt who each homered.

With the loss, Hillsboro is now tied with Spokane atop the Northwest League standings, with the other four league teams within two games.

Hillsboro will try to end their four-game skid when they face off against the Indians at 6:35 p.m. tonight at Avista Stadium.