St. Helens police officer Matthew Smith recommended as next city police chief Published 4:23 pm Wednesday, June 4, 2025

The city of St. Helens may have a new police chief.

Following the resignation of former police Chief Brian Greenway in January, the city has been searching for a new person to officially head its police department.

Interim Police Chief Joe Hogue appeared to be the obvious choice after serving as the department’s temporary leader since October, when the city placed Greenway on administrative leave. However, negotiations came to a halt when Hogue and the city couldn’t come to an agreement on the terms of his contract, prompting Hogue to sue the city and Mayor Jennifer Massey in March. The lawsuit alleges Massey blocked Hogue’s promotion to chief of police in retaliation for his whistleblower role in exposing Greenway’s alleged misconduct.

In the midst of a lawsuit, the city opened applications for the police chief position and received applications from Hogue and St. Helens Police Department Sgts. Jose Castilleja and Matthew Smith.

The city convened an interview panel to evaluate the candidates, which consisted of the Canby Police Chief Jorge Tro, Wilsonville Police Chief Rob Wurpes, Columbia County Sheriff Brian Pixley, St. Helens police union representative Jamin Coy and City Councilor Russ Hubbard.

In a June 4 memo to the city council, City Administrator John Walsh stated that after interviewing the candidates May 29, the panel recommended Smith to be the next police chief.

The subject was slated for discussion at the city council’s work session June 4, after which the council can either accept or reject the panel’s recommendation. If the council declines Smith, the city will use an external process to find another candidate, according to the memo.

The council cannot make a decision during its work session, and it is unclear if it will decide on the matter during the regular session immediately following.