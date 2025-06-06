Clatskanie teen charged with 4 felonies in alleged mass shooting plot Published 3:16 pm Friday, June 6, 2025

A Clatskanie teen was charged with multiple felonies in connection to a foiled plot to attack the Three Rivers Mall in Kelso, Washington.

On Thursday, May 22, the teen was arrested after the FBI accused them of planning a bombing and mass shooting of the mall.

The youth remains in custody at a juvenile detention center and has been charged by the Columbia County District Attorney’s Office with second-degree attempted murder, first-degree attempted assault, unlawful use of a firearm and unlawful use of a knife — all felony crimes.

Additionally, the teen faces misdemeanor charges for tampering with physical evidence, second-degree disorderly conduct and two counts of unlawful possession of firearms.

The Oregonian reported that the youth is 14 and lives in Clatskanie with their parents. Their name has not been released on account of being a minor.

The FBI Portland Field Office said the teen shared “nihilistic violent extremist ideology” and plans for the explosive attack and shooting online. The suspect had already been under court-authorized surveillance due to public safety concerns, according to authorities.

The regional FBI office said the suspect had a route they intended to follow at the Three Rivers Mall in Kelso, Washington, where they would use a bomb to incite panic. The teen allegedly planned to then shoot panicked mallgoers as they exited the on-site movie theater before committing suicide.

“While the threat was real, coordinated law enforcement efforts ensured that it was addressed quickly and effectively, protecting the public from harm,” Columbia County Sheriff Brian Pixley said.