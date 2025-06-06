Level up at your library: St. Helens library launches summer reading programs Published 2:33 pm Friday, June 6, 2025

The St. Helens Library summer reading challenge is kicking off next week, encouraging community members of all ages to read with games, prizes and more.

From June 16 to Aug. 9, community members can participate in summer reading programming for children younger than 13, teens and adults. This year’s theme is “Level Up at Your Library,” and the programs will incorporate games and puzzles to promote reading. A library card is not required to participate.

Youth programming

Readers younger than 13 can sign up for the summer reading challenge on the Beanstack app beginning June 9 or in person beginning June 16. After signing up, participants will get a drawstring pack, book, bookmark and a reading log.

Readers can earn badges, which they can pick up at the library, based on the number of minutes they read. Each time participants visit the library, they’ll also get to spin a wheel to earn a prize.

Teen programming

Those ages 13-18 can also sign up for summer reading on the Beanstack app or in person at the library, and will receive a free backpack, book and bookmark.

Teens will earn badges for logging the minutes they read and will be entered into weekly drawings for $5 gift cards to Dutch Bros. At the end of the summer, the library will award four $100 grand prize gift cards to Powell’s Books, endlesssound records, Blick Art Materials and Pantheon Comics.

Adult programming

After registering at the library or on the Beanstack app, adults can submit book reviews or log reading time each week to be entered into a weekly drawing for a $20 gift card to a local restaurant.

Those who complete one challenge will earn a free tote bag, and participants can also earn books from the library’s prize cart.

At the end of the summer, participants will be eligible to win one of two grand prizes: the Night Out in St. Helens package, which includes a $50 gift card to a local restaurant and tickets to the Columbia Theatre, or the Afternoon Fun package, featuring two one-hour kayak rentals from Next Adventure and a $40 gift card to a local restaurant.

For more information about the library’s summer reading programming and a schedule of events, visit tinyurl.com/aat3wxu9.