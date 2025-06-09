Review: 2025 Land Rover Defender is a go-anywhere luxury SUV Published 10:08 am Monday, June 9, 2025

1/7 Swipe or click to see more The 2025 is an off-road capable luxury SUV that is available with the choice of three wheelbases and four engines. (Courtesy photo submitted by Land Rover) 2/7 Swipe or click to see more 3/7 Swipe or click to see more The 2025 Land Rover Defender is available with a 90-inch wheelbase and two doors, a 110-inch wheelbase and four doors (shown here), and a 130-inch wheel base with four doors and a third row of seats. (Courtesy photo submitted by Land Rover). 4/7 Swipe or click to see more The interior of the 2025 Land Rover Defender meets the highest luxury standards and is available with practically all advanced automotive technologies. (Courtesy photo submitted by Land Rover). 5/7 Swipe or click to see more The front bucket seats are supportive and comfortable enough for long trips. (Courtesy photo submitted by Land Rover) 6/7 Swipe or click to see more The second row of seats in the 2025 Land Rover Defender are large enough for three adults. (Courtesy photo submitted by Land Rover) 7/7 Swipe or click to see more A supercharged 5.0-liter V8 is one of four engines offered in the 2025 Land Rover Defender. (Courtesy photo submitted by Land Rover)

The 2025 Land Rover Defender is the direct descendant of the most rough and rugged SUV ever built, the original British Land Rover that emerged during World War II and went on to lead countless safaris and expeditions to the most remote corners of the world. Introduced in 1983, the first Defenders continued the instantly recognizable boxy styling and standard four-wheel-drive systems, while making the interior a little more civilized and family friendly. A 2020 redesign fast-forwarded the transition to a genuine luxury SUV, while still being one of the most off-road capable vehicles on the planet.

The final transformation sparked a backlash of sorts from purists, with Sir Jim Ratcliffe, chairman of the multinational Ineos chemicals company, founding Ineos Automotive Ltd to produce a line of vehicles that harken back to the earlier Defenders. I recently tested the Ineos Grenadier SUV at Mudfest 2025, the annual comparison of outdoor activity vehicles organized by the Northwest Automotive Press Association. It is also one of the most off-road capable SUV on the market, but unlike the current Defender, it is a handful on pavement, with an unforgiving ride and a steering wheel that does not swing back to the center after cornering.

I understand the power of nostalgia, and have enjoyed the retro versions of the Chevy Camaro, Ford Mustang, Fiat 500, and Dodge Challenger and Charger. But the current version of the Land Rover Defender is much better for day-to-day driving than the Ineos Grenadier, while still being more off-road capable than most owners will ever need.

More than that, the 2025 Defender is offered in more varieties than possibly any other vehicle on the market, with 15 different versions. And they are not just different trim levels with increasing luxury options. The Defender is available with three different wheelbases, the shortest being 90 inches with two doors, the next being 110 inches with four doors, and the longest being 130 inches, with an additional third row of seats. There are also four different engine choices, beginning with turbocharged 2.0-liter inline four that produces an adequate 296 horsepower, a 3.0-liter V6 with an electronic supercharger and 48-volt hybrid system rated at a better 395 horsepower, a supercharged 5.0-liter V8 that pumps out a more impressive 493 horsepower, and – new this year – a twin-turbocharged 5.0-liter V8 rated at an earth-shattering 626 horsepower.

All engine options are paired with an automatic transmission and Land Rover’s advanced all-wheel drive. Depending on the engine you choose, the Defender can tow up to 7,716 pounds, and has ample cargo hauling capacity.

As befits a luxury SUV, the Defender is also up to date on technology. From rain-sensing wipers to automatic high beams, every convenience is included. The dashboard touchscreen is 10 inches, and includes navigation and a Meridian sound system. Smartphone integration is included. Driver assistance and safety tech includes adaptive cruise control with stop & go function, a full surround camera system, traffic sign recognition and speed limiter, and blind spot assistance.

Land Rover allows extensive customization options with the Defender, including several levels of off-road equipment, a cold climate pack with a heated windshield, and an air suspension option pack. You can add over $10,000 to the purchase price with goodies, so budget accordingly.

Depending on the wheelbases, engines, and option packages, the Defender is priced from $58,525 for the entry-level 90 S to $153,625 for the new top-of-the-line Octa Edition One with the twin-turbocharged 5.0 V8. Upper trim levels blur the distinction between Land Rover and what have always been bigger, more luxurious, and more expensive Range Rovers.

My tester was a 110 with the supercharged 5.0 V8 and an X-Dynamic SE trim package that included 20-inch aluminum wheels, a Meridian stereo system, 12-way power-adjustable front seats, and a digital gauge display. That is a good compromise between the base and most expensive versions, with four-door practicality for families and enough power for spirited driving when the roads are clear and the children aren’t around. It was priced at $108,278.

I previously enjoyed testing a recent 3.0-liter version and didn’t understand why anyone would need the V8, but the additional power and louder exhaust rumble increases the fun factor enough to justify the higher cost. In fact, my 2025 Land Rover Defender 110 X-Dynamic SE drove more like a sport sedan than a traditional SUV on pavement, enhanced by the better visibility provided by the greater ride height.

For such a large vehicle, the Defender 110 was surprisingly easy to drive, even through crowded downtown streets. The independent suspension made it glide over the poorly maintain streets in my neighborhood, while the V8 gave it plenty of power for freeway merging and passing. Just about the only downside was the spare tire mounted on the rear swing out door, which required larger parallel parking spaces but makes a lot more sense for off-road diving than one mounted under the vehicle.

On the road, the Defender 110 is a pleasant drive. It’s a big SUV, so don’t expect passenger car handling, but you will be comfortable and there’s plenty of power. Parking in the far reaches of a parking lot will become second nature, both for the size of the Defender and because you don’t want to risk door dings in an SUV like this.

All versions of the 2025 Land Rover Defender are off-road capable SUVs that meet the needs of recreational enthusiasts in the Pacific Northwest. There are so many options to consider with the Defender that the best plan is to visit the Land Rover dealer and go over the choices there. With three sizes, four engine engine options, and more luxury and off-road option packages to choose fromthey’re sure to be able to meet your needs.

2025 Land Rover Defender 110 X-Dynamic SE

Base price: $95,000

Price as tested: $108,278

Type: Mid- to full-size SUV

Engine: Supercharged 5.0-liter V8 (493 hp, 540 lbs-ft )

Transmission: 8-speed automatic

EPA estimated mileage: 14/18

Overall length: 197.6 inches

Curb weight: 4,815 pounds

Final assembly: Nitra, Slovakia