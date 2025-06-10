St. Helens High School announces Robby Plowman as new principal Published 3:11 pm Tuesday, June 10, 2025

Robby Plowman (Submitted by the St. Helens School District)

A familiar face is taking over at St. Helens High School.

Among a slew of changes in the St. Helens School District as the school year closes out is the promotion of SHHS Assistant Principal Robby Plowman, who will continue on at the high school as its principal starting July 1.

Plowman will replace Acting Principal Charlotte Ellis, who took over from former SHHS Principal Katy Wagner. The school board placed Wagner on administrative leave amid allegations that she did not fulfill her duty as a mandatory reporter of sexual abuse against students. Wagner now faces felony charges and resigned from the school district in April.

Having grown up in Washington County, Plowman graduated from Sunset High School and lives in Beaverton. He holds a bachelor’s degree in English literature from the University of Oregon and a master’s degree in teaching from the University of Portland. He obtained his administrative license from George Fox University.

Prior to his role at SHHS, Plowman was an English teacher at Barry Goldwater High School in Phoenix, Arizona. He later spent eight years teaching at Banks High School and was also the principal of St. John the Baptist Catholic School in Milwaukie.

In his two years as the assistant principal at St. Helens High School, Plowman has worked on restructuring the master schedule, equitable student discipline practices, coordination standardized testing and Advanced Placement programming, safety plans and protocols and the development of Professional Learning Communities, according to a release from the district.

“I am blessed to humbly accept the principalship at St. Helens High School,” Plowman said in the release. “I have enjoyed working closely with our veteran staff for the past two years and am honored to lead the school forward in improving academics and the student experience. Dr. Ellis has been an incredible mentor to me, laying the foundation for school improvement, and I will continue to work closely with her as a mentor. With our wonderful students, families and staff, I know the best days are ahead for SHHS.”