Hops fall to Eugene 9-6, lose lead in NWL standings Published 10:05 am Wednesday, June 11, 2025

On a night highlighted by the debut of 18-year-old Slade Caldwell’s Hillsboro debut, it was Eugene that stole the show, defeating the Hops 9-6 on Tuesday night, June 10, at Hillsboro Ballpark.

The Emeralds broke open a tie game with four runs in the seventh inning, kicked-off by a Charlie Szykowny two-run home run, then held on over the remainder of the game to take the first of the two team’s six games this week.

Eugene took an early 4-1 lead, but watched Hillsboro tie the game with a run in the second inning and two more in the third, capped by a Kenny Castillo RBI double.

Both starters, Hillsboro’s Daniel Castillo and the Ems’ Brayan Palencia, allowed four runs in four innings.

Reliever Eli Saul took the loss for the Hops, allowing four earned in just 0.1 innings of work.

Eugene outhit Hillsboro 14-9 and had five players record two hits, including Bo Davidson who homered and drove in four runs.

Hillsboro had three players tally multiple hits, led by Ryan Waldschmidt who was 2-for-4 with a home run and two runs scored.

Waldschmidt is batting .400 with three home runs over his last five games.

Caldwell, the No. 2-ranked prospect in the Diamondbacks’ organization, impressed in his Hillsboro debut after being called up from Low-A Visalia, going 2-for-5 with two runs scored and a stolen base.

With the loss, the Hops fell into a tie atop the Northwest League standings with Everett and Vancouver, with Eugene and Spokane a game back.

The two teams will face off again at 6:35 p.m. tonight at Hillsboro Ballpark.