Show off your wheels at the St. Helens Kiwanis Community Parade Published 5:00 am Thursday, June 12, 2025

Continuing decades of tradition, the 2025 St. Helens Kiwanis Community Parade will soon make its way down Columbia Boulevard.

Starting at noon Saturday, June 21, community spirit will be on display with this year’s iteration of the parade. The parade route starts at the South Columbia County Chamber of Commerce, located at 2194 Columbia Blvd., and ends at Kozy Korner Restaurant, located at 371 Columbia Blvd.

This year’s theme is “Show Off Your Wheels”, featuring Emmert Motors as the grand marshal.

Participants can register ahead of time at the St. Helens Kiwanis Club website or on the day of the parade starting at 8:45 a.m. The club suggests a $20 registration fee that will support its Holiday Hope Meal in December, which provides a ham dinner and dessert to an average of 200 families. Judging of entries will start at 10 a.m.

The St. Helens Kiwanis Club has hosted the parade since the 1980s after taking the reins from the Jaycees Organization. For more information, email st.helenskiwanisparade@gmail.com.