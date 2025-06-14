St. Helens, Scappoose softball & baseball players earn all-league accolades Published 5:53 am Saturday, June 14, 2025

Considering they claimed championships and advanced deep into the state playoffs, it’s not surprising that the St. Helens softball and Scappoose baseball teams dominated the list of Cowapa League all-league honorees.

St. Helens who won the Cowapa League, entered the state playoffs as the No. 1-seed, and advanced all the way to the state championship game before falling to league rival Astoria, had eight decorated players, with six players earning all-league and two others receiving honorable mention.

Headlining the list were junior shortstop Adaleigh Ellis and sophomore pitcher Eme Curaming who earned player and pitcher of the year honors.

Lions joining Ellis and Curaming on the all-league team were junior catcher/third baseman Madelyn Hancock; sophomore outfielder Addison Andrehsen; senior second baseman/shortstop Michaela Dueck; senior centerfielder Maddy Lahey; and junior utility player Halli Heys.

Additionally, sophomore utility player Dakota Drake and senior utility player Cai Moore earned honorable mention.

St. Helens head coach Tasha Sharp earned the league’s Coach of the Year honor.

Scappoose too had their share of all-league honorees, with four Indians making the all-league team, while two others earned honorable mention.

Scappoose finished 20-7 overall and third in the Cowapa League, and entered the state playoffs as the No. 8-seed where they defeated Gladstone before falling to La Grande in the quarterfinals.

Leading the pack for Scappoose was sophomore catcher/outfielder Kayla Brainerd who was honored as the league’s Defensive Player of the Year. Beyond that, sophomore infielder Sophia Bloyd; junior infielder Ashlynn Komp; junior catcher Ava Freeman; and junior pitcher and outfielder Saige Casey all earned all-league honors.

Additionally, senior outfielder Ava Vetsch and freshman pitcher and infielder Elly Casey earned honorable mention.

Rounding out the list of all-league honorees were Astoria senior Kya Lindell; Astoria senior Maddie Wilkin; Astoria senior Nayomi Holmstedt; Astoria sophomore Hailey Svenson; Seaside senior Lydia Klumper; Tillamook senior Jaylin Krumwiede; Seaside junior Carly Corder; Astoria sophomore Aryana Adams; and Tillamook sophomore Dannielle Stockdale.

On the baseball side, Scappoose who finished 23-6 overall, won the Cowapa League going undefeated, and entered the state playoffs as the No. 3-seed, led the league with six all-leaguers and two honorable mention.

Scappoose’s Cameron Webb shared Coach of the Year honors with Seaside’s Brett Wolfe, while Indian senior Quinton Olson was the league Player of the Year, while senior Joe Fagan was the Pitcher of the Year.

Olson led the state in runs scored and batting average, and also tied for the state’s lead in home runs with Baker’s Jaxon Logsdon. The hit .537 with five home runs, 30 RBI, 42 runs scored and 14 stolen bases.

Fagan finished with a 5-1 record and a 1.28 ERA on the mound, in addition to batting .467.

Joining the two on the all-league team were senior first baseman Max Nowlin who hit .365; senior catcher Riley DuBois who hit .396, and .556 in the playoffs; and senior utility man Brandon Nielson who hit .329 and accrued a 0.00 ERA in six appearances on the mound; and sophomore Will Kessi who hit .315 and was 5-1 with a 1.29 ERA on the mound.

The Indians’ Caiden Daley and Nolan Lennox earned honorable mention.

St. Helens had six overall honorees on the baseball diamond, with four earning all-league and two earning honorable mention.

The Lions finished 11-14 overall, were third in the Cowapa League, and lost a state play-in game to North Marion.

St. Helens all-leaguers included sophomore Sawyer Scales; senior Zach Edwards; freshman Christian Rund; and freshman Evan Gerber.

Additionally, sophomore Tanner Naes and junior Parker Humbird earned honorable mention.

Rounding out the all-league honorees were Tillamook junior Jakoby Goss; Seaside senior Tallen Kraushaar; Tillamook’s Kevin Hurliman; Tillamook junior Joshua Manns; Astoria junior Archer Hawkins; Seaside senior Jake White; and Astoria junior Dallas Norris.