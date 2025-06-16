Fourth of July fireworks return to St. Helens Published 5:00 am Monday, June 16, 2025

Fireworks are back in St. Helens for the Fourth of July.

After canceling the annual fireworks show last year due to construction on the riverfront, the city will once again light up the sky over the Columbia River during its Independence Day celebration.

The festivities kick off at 2 p.m. July 4 with a ceremonial bell ringing at Plaza Square. A bell will be rung 13 times in honor of the original 13 American colonies.

From 4-10 p.m., community members can enjoy local food and merchandise vendors while listening to live music performances at the newly reopened Columbia View Park. This year’s lineup includes AC/DC cover band Shoot to Thrill, country rock band Rock & Roll Cowboys and covers of classic hits by The Sweetwater Band.

Ending the night with a bang, the fireworks display will begin at 10 p.m. and will be visible throughout the waterfront area.

Free public parking is available on a first come, first served basis at the Columbia County Courthouse riverside parking lot and the city parking lot behind the businesses on South First Street.

Those interested in tailgating at the event can reserve their spot online for $25 per vehicle.