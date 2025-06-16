Get outside at the St. Helens Community Day in the Park Published 11:40 am Monday, June 16, 2025

Get off of your phone and into the outdoors at the St. Helens Community Day in the Park.

From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, June 28, St. Helens will host the 2025 iteration of this longstanding summer tradition at McCormick Park, located at 475 S. 18th St.

Attendees will be treated to a free barbecue lunch and live music performed by The Decades. There will also be lawn games, vendor booths and a car show by the Highway 30 Cruisers.

Those interested in having a booth at the event can apply online at wkf.ms/433kKhw by June 26. There is no cost for nonprofit organizations to set up a booth, but businesses must pay a $35 fee to participate. The fee helps offset the cost of providing lunch to attendees, the city stated in a press release.

For more information about the event, contact St. Helens Communications Officer Crystal King by emailing her at cking@sthelensoregon.gov.