Get outside at the St. Helens Community Day in the Park

Published 11:40 am Monday, June 16, 2025

By Kaelyn Cassidy

A free barbecue lunch will be served to attendees at this year's Community Day in the Park. (File Photo)

Get off of your phone and into the outdoors at the St. Helens Community Day in the Park.

From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, June 28, St. Helens will host the 2025 iteration of this longstanding summer tradition at McCormick Park, located at 475 S. 18th St.

Attendees will be treated to a free barbecue lunch and live music performed by The Decades. There will also be lawn games, vendor booths and a car show by the Highway 30 Cruisers.

Those interested in having a booth at the event can apply online at wkf.ms/433kKhw by June 26. There is no cost for nonprofit organizations to set up a booth, but businesses must pay a $35 fee to participate. The fee helps offset the cost of providing lunch to attendees, the city stated in a press release.

For more information about the event, contact St. Helens Communications Officer Crystal King by emailing her at cking@sthelensoregon.gov.

