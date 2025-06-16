Published 10:22 am Monday, June 16, 2025

Priscilla “Pat” Agnes Jauron

January 22, 1931 – June 3, 2025

Pat passed away quietly in the hospital at the age of 94 after a life long battle with asthma.

Beloved Mother and provider of not just her family, but everyone she met. Pat had a way of taking people under her wing in their time of need.

Born in Chicago, IL, her favorite thing to do growing up was ice skating. In the winter, she would skate every day. She always blamed her two hip replacements and knee replacement on a game called “Crack the Whip” that they played on the ice.

Pat and her family moved to St. Helens, Oregon in 1946 where she met her husband. Pat and Morris had five children together. They were quite a team, they made sure everyone was having fun.

Traveling was something they really loved to do together. After Morris passed away, she continued to travel anywhere, anytime she could. She loved to travel by land, sea or air from fishing in Alaska and the Oregon Coast. She made lots of repeat trips to New York, Palm Springs and Mexico. She traveled to all 50 states, Canada, Tahiti, Fiji, Hawaii, Hong Kong and Jamaica. She traveled around the Caribbean and through the Panama Canal. She truly lived her life to the fullest.

Pat is survived by her daughter Susie and her Son Sam. She is preceded in death by her husband Morris; sons Timmy and George; and her daughter Cyndi.

At Pat’s request, no services will be held.

Special thanks to Curt Marion and Lala for being there for mom in her final days. I will never forget your help and neither will she.