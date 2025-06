Published 10:55 am Tuesday, June 17, 2025

Bryan Mathew Way

December 4, 1957 – August 8, 2024

Bryan Way passed away on August 8,2024, he was 66 years old.

He is survived by his children Heide Covington (Way) and Jacob Way; his wife Elvia Way; and his sisters JoAnn Way Park, Connie Mills and Sharon Way.