St. Helens residents could pay higher fees for these services next year Published 5:00 am Tuesday, June 17, 2025

The city of St. Helens is getting ready to approve a new budget, and residents will likely see increased fees for city services.

At a meeting Wednesday, June 18, the St. Helens City Council will deliberate on the proposed city budget for the 2025-26 fiscal year. The budget has already passed the city’s budget committee and needs final approval from the city council to go into effect.

Here’s how the new budget could impact residents’ monthly bills:

Public safety fee increase

Having outgrown its current building, St. Helens has been trying to build a new police station for years. Plans for a new station fell through last year, and the city is currently looking at two potential sites to house its police department.

Residents pay a monthly public safety fee of $10 per housing unit to fund the construction of the new police station. However, lower-than-expected population growth and debt obligations have left the city in need of more funding to be able to cover the construction costs of the new building.

As a result, the city council will be asked to approve a fee increase of 30 cents at its June 18 meeting.

Higher utility rates

Residents may also see higher utility bills.

If approved, the new city budget includes higher fees for water, sewer and storm drainage services. In total, the higher fees will increase bills for the average household by about $3.37, according to a city staff report.

The proposed budget initially included a new general service fee, which would have cost residents an additional $20-42 each month. After much discussion, the budget committee chose not to approve the new fee.

Increased fees for garbage and recycling

The city’s garbage and recycling provider, Hudson Garbage, has requested that the city raise its raise by 3.5% across the board.

Residents will see their monthly fees for garbage pickup increase by about $1-3 depending on the type of service they receive and how much garbage they have.