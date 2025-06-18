Health inspections: Here’s how Columbia County restaurants stacked up in May
Published 5:00 am Wednesday, June 18, 2025
The reports are in, and Columbia County restaurants had a squeaky-clean May.
The county public health department inspects facilities that serve food on a semiannual, unannounced basis to look for compliance with health codes in three categories:
- Priority items, which have direct links to preventing foodborne illness and are a priority to adhere to, such as throwing out moldy food.
- Priority foundation items, which require management to perform specific actions or have certain equipment and procedures to prevent potential health risks, such as proper labeling and record keeping.
- Core items, which are usually related to general sanitation and maintenance.
Health inspectors visited two Columbia County businesses last month — Hometown Pizza, located at 109 E. A St. in Rainier, and Ol’ Pastime Tavern, located at 105 E. A St. in Rainier.
Both restaurants received a perfect score of 100 on their inspections.