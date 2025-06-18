Health inspections: Here’s how Columbia County restaurants stacked up in May Published 5:00 am Wednesday, June 18, 2025

The reports are in, and Columbia County restaurants had a squeaky-clean May.

The county public health department inspects facilities that serve food on a semiannual, unannounced basis to look for compliance with health codes in three categories:

Priority items, which have direct links to preventing foodborne illness and are a priority to adhere to, such as throwing out moldy food.

Priority foundation items, which require management to perform specific actions or have certain equipment and procedures to prevent potential health risks, such as proper labeling and record keeping.

Core items, which are usually related to general sanitation and maintenance.

Health inspectors visited two Columbia County businesses last month — Hometown Pizza, located at 109 E. A St. in Rainier, and Ol’ Pastime Tavern, located at 105 E. A St. in Rainier.

Both restaurants received a perfect score of 100 on their inspections.