Columbia County to institute burn ban Published 2:19 pm Thursday, June 19, 2025

As the threat of wildfires increases, Columbia County is instituting a burn ban.

Beginning at 12:01 a.m. June 23, open burning of yard debris will be prohibited in the county until further notice, according to a joint press release from Columbia River Fire & Rescue and multiple other fire departments across Columbia County.

“The burn ban is intended to reduce human fire starts by restricting some activities related to forest operations and open burning,” the release stated.

Recreational fires will be permitted within residential yards so long as they meet the following restrictions:

Fires must be contained to designated fire pits.

They must be no larger than 3 feet in diameter, 2 feet in height and should be at least 25 feet away from any flammable materials.

The only material that is allowed to be burned is clean (free of paints, stains, preservatives, glues and resins), natural wood that is short enough to fit within the fire pit. Burning garbage, yard debris and construction material — including processed wood — is not considered recreational burning.

Recreational fires must be attended by a sober, non-impaired adult, and there must be suitable fire extinguishing equipment on site, such as a working garden hose.

Backyard barbecues, including charcoal and propane grills, are allowed under the burn ban.

“We are encouraging the public to avoid recreational fires on dry, windy days when fires are more likely to escape,” the release states. “Fine fuels, such as green grass, can easily ignite when the humidity is low and winds are strong.”

Individuals may be held financially responsible for escaped fires that cause property damage or face fines, the release stated.