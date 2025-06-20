Hops end season’s first half with third consecutive loss to Tri-City Published 9:36 am Friday, June 20, 2025

Maybe it’s good that it’s over.

The Hops closed the season’s first half with a 3-2 loss to Tri-City on Thursday night at Gesa Stadium in Pasco, and with it they’ll hope their dismal play over the last few weeks went with it.

The Dust Devils broke a 2-2 tie when Cole Fontenell scored on a Daniel Eagen wild pitch in the bottom half of the fourth inning, then let their pitching staff do the remainder of the work in what was their third straight win over the visiting Hops.

The loss was the 13th in Hillsboro’s last 20 games, a stretch that cost them the first-half title and a guaranteed spot in the postseason.

Both teams managed just five hits in the game, but Tri-City made the most of theirs with Arol Vera and Matt Coutney homering off of Eagen in the first inning.

The Hops’ runs both came in the third inning when after back-to-back singles by Kevin Sim and Jean Walters, Ryan Waldschmidt doubled to center field to plate them both.

But beyond that it was all about the pitching, with four Devils pitchers allowing just five hits while striking out 12 and walking one.

Eagen allowed only three hits and struck out nine in his four innings, but was undone by the two solo shots in the opening inning.

The righthander was spelled by Nate Savino, and later Carlos Rey and Sam Knowlton who threw four shutout innings.

In all, Hillsboro pitchers struck out 15 while walking just two.

Vera and Coutney had four of Tri-City’s five hits.

Everett and Vancouver tied for the first-half crown, with Everett claiming the title by way of tiebreaker.

Hillsboro finished four games behind.

The Hops will kickoff the season’s second half against the Dust Devils at 7:05 p.m. tonight at Gesa Stadium.