Hops’ slide continues with 5-4 loss at Tri-City Published 7:09 am Saturday, June 21, 2025

New half, more of the same for Hillsboro.

After sputtering to a finish to the season’s first half, the Hops started the second stanza the same way they ended the first – with a loss.

Hillsboro starting pitcher John West allowed five first-inning runs, and while close, the Hops couldn’t quite close the gap in a 5-4 loss to Tri-City on Friday night at Gesa Stadium.

The loss was the fourth straight to the Dust Devils, three of which have come by a single run.

West walked the game’s opening batter, then allowed three consecutive singles on the way to Tri-City’s four first-inning runs.

Hillsboro worked their way back with a run in the fourth inning, two in the fifth and another in the eighth, and appeared poised to tie or take the lead in that eighth when they had the bases loaded with no outs. But a line drive double play followed by a ground out ended that threat, and ultimately the Hops’ comeback opportunity when they went down quietly in the ninth.

Slade Caldwell and Ben McLaughlin had two hits apiece for Hillsboro, while Cristofer Torin his his first home run of the season in the fourth inning.

West settled down after the shaky first inning and pitched 6.1 innings, allowing five runs on five hits while striking out seven.

Tri-City starter Austin Gordon got the win, allowing three earned runs on five hits over six innings of work.

All six of Hillsboro’s hits came from different players.

The Hops will look to end their four-game losing streak and even their second-half record when they face Tri-City in the fifth game of their six-game set tonight at 7:05 p.m. at Gesa Stadium.