When will it end? Hops lose 8-1 to Spokane for eighth straight defeat Published 9:31 am Thursday, June 26, 2025

Make it eight.

On the backs of a five-run fourth inning and strong pitching performance, Spokane defeated Hillsboro 8-1 on Wednesday night, June 25, at Hillsboro Stadium.

The loss was the eight straight for the Hops who are now 0-5 to start the season’s second half.

Despite giving up just two hits over the game’s first three innings, things went off the rails for Hillsboro starting pitcher Casey Anderson in the fourth when he relinquished three walks, two hits and two wild pitches en route to allowing five Spokane runs.

That was more than Indian starter Braxton Hyde needed.

The 24-year-old righthander allowed one earned run on three hits in 4.1 innings, then turned it over to the Spokane bullpen that allowed just a single hit while striking out eight over the game’s final 4.2 innings.

The Hops managed just four hits in the game, led by Jackson Feltner who hit his seventh home run of the season in the fifth inning.

Hillsboro’s hitting woes are reaching epic lows, with the team batting just .181 over their last seven days, and .184 over the last 12 games.

Additionally, their team ERA is 8.57 over the last week, and 6.19 over the last 30 days.

Spokane was led by Jared Thomas who was 2-for-5, while EJ Andrews was 1-for-3 with two RBI and two runs scored.

The Hops will try to end their losing streak when they face Spokane at 6:35 p.m. tonight at Hillsboro Ballpark.