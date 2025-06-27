Columbia County public transit adds route linking St. Helens to Rainier, Longview Published 3:14 pm Friday, June 27, 2025

Columbia County’s public transit service will add a new route linking St. Helens to Rainier this summer.

The new bus route will run on weekdays and will connect riders from St. Helens to the Rainier Transit Center, located at 207 W. B St. in Rainier.

The new route will also increase access to Longview, Washington. CC Rider buses to Rainier will be scheduled to meet the first and last RiverCity Transit buses to Longview.

“This route strengthens local and regional connections for Columbia County residents,” Columbia County Transit Director Chris Wheatley said. “It supports access to essential services, increases transportation options for those without vehicles, and makes better use of existing infrastructure like the Rainier Transit Center.”

CC Rider charges a $2 fare for travel within the county and for the Rainier to Longview service. Fares increase to $3 for travel outside of the county.

For more information about bus schedules and fares, visit nwconnector.org.