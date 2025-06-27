This app tells you where it’s safe to swim in the Columbia River Published 5:00 am Friday, June 27, 2025

Looking to stave off the summer heat with a dip in the Columbia River?

An app bolstered by data from the Columbia Riverkeepers could keep you from getting sick after taking a swim.

The Columbia Riverkeepers regularly sample sites along the Columbia River for E. coli — a bacteria that can make people sick. When E. coli is found in the water, it’s a sign of fecal contamination from overflowing sewage systems, wildlife and pets. Data is collected to help protect river users from illness and to ensure a rapid response to E. coli contamination.

The Riverkeepers make the data they collect available to the public through an app called Swim Guide. Operated by Swim Drink Fish Canada, the app reports data on E. coli levels for thousands of beaches in multiple countries. Information is available about multiple spots near Columbia County, including Sauvie Island beaches, and can also be accessed online.

Inside the app, users can see information about E. coli levels at local swim spots, how frequently the beach is tested and other relevant information before they dive in. Users can also report pollution or environmental concerns in the app.

Other than checking for E. coli levels, the Columbia Riverkeepers advise swimmers to stay safe by keeping these best practices in mind: