Mya Cash crowned Miss Oregon 2025 in Seaside Published 7:11 am Sunday, June 29, 2025

After four days of preliminary rounds, interviews, and a parade, Mya Cash, Miss Lane County, was crowned Miss Oregon 2025 on Saturday, June 28. The crowd of nearly 250 people broke into applause and cheer as the next Miss Oregon was announced at the Seaside Civic and Convention Center.

“I feel absolutely incredible. I am still processing and still wrapping my head around representing this beautiful state (Oregon), but I feel very blessed,” Cash said.

Cash was crowned by Miss Oregon Teen 2015 Ali Wallace. Normally, the previous year’s Miss Oregon would be doing the honors, but she was unavailable.

Cash, 23, from Eugene, competed with 25 other contestants in the Miss Oregon Scholarship Program under the community service initiative campaign “Leaps for Lupas,” which advocated and raised awareness for autoimmune diseases.

“My mother was diagnosed with lupus three years ago, so it’s very very close to my heart,” Cash said.

Apart from winning the titl of Miss Oregon 2025, Cash will receive more than $150,000 in scholarships, including a $15,000 scholarship in honor of Karlyn Campbell, Miss Oregon 1959, and a $90,000 “In-Kind Scholarship” to Willamette University College of Law.

Allyssa Defillipo, Miss Southern Jewel, took first runner-up in the Miss Oregon division.

Milly McCalmon, of Clatskanie, competed in the pageant as Miss Clatsop County.

Mila Pearl, Miss Portland Metro’s Teen, was crowned Miss Oregon’s Teen 2025 also on Saturday.

“(I feel) amazing. It’s (being crowned Miss Oregon’s Teen 2025) so surreal. Honestly, I’m still trying to take it all in,” Pearl said.

Pearl’s community service initiative, “Feel a Plate,” brought awareness to food insecurity.

“I’m working to eliminate food insecurity,” Pearl said. “I’ve been working in soup kitchens and donating food pretty much my whole life.”

Shaelyn Bangs, Southern Gem’s Teen, took first runner-up in the Miss Oregon’s Teen division.

The Miss Oregon Scholarship Program hosted its 78th pageant competition in Clatsop County from Wednesday, June 25, to Saturday, June 28.