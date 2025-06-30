‘Welcome to your waterfront’: St. Helens cuts the ribbon on riverfront redevelopments Published 12:25 pm Monday, June 30, 2025

1/10 Swipe or click to see more City officials cut the ribbon on the new improvements to the St. Helens riverfront during a ceremony June 26. (Kaelyn Cassidy/Columbia County Spotlight) 2/10 Swipe or click to see more St. Helens City Administrator John Walsh delivered hopeful remarks about how the redevelopment will bolster the city's future as it rained during the June 26 ceremony. (Kaelyn Cassidy/Columbia County Spotlight) 3/10 Swipe or click to see more A crowd of current and former city leaders, community members and local officials gathered in the rain to celebrate the completion of the first phase of the St. Helens riverwalk redevelopment project. (Kaelyn Cassidy/Columbia County Spotlight) 4/10 Swipe or click to see more St. Helens Public Works Director Mouhamed Zaher gave the opening remarks at the ceremony. (Kaelyn Cassidy/Columbia County Spotlight) 5/10 Swipe or click to see more Former St. Helens City Councilors Doug Morten (left) and Keith Locke (right) spoke at the ceremony. 6/10 Swipe or click to see more Community members gather at the Columbia View Park amphitheater ahead of a 13 Nights on the River performance by Hit Machine. (Kaelyn Cassidy/Columbia County Spotlight) 7/10 Swipe or click to see more The park features a playground and splashpad. (Kaelyn Cassidy/Columbia County Spotlight) 8/10 Swipe or click to see more A statue of Seaman, a Newfoundland dog who accompanied Meriwether Lewis and William Clark on their expedition West, stands guard on the riverfront. (Kaelyn Cassidy/Columbia View Park) 9/10 Swipe or click to see more Boardwalks, pathways and overlooks were added along the Columbia River as part of the redevelopment. (Kaelyn Cassidy/Columbia County Spotlight) 10/10 Swipe or click to see more Views of the marina from Columbia View Park. (Kaelyn Cassidy/Columbia County Spotlight)

A decade of planning, visioning and building along the shore of the Columbia River finally came to fruition as St. Helens city officials cut the ribbon on new improvements to the city’s waterfront.

Local leaders and community members gathered Thursday, June 26, at Columbia View Park to celebrate the completion of the first phase of the St. Helens waterfront redevelopment project. The project seeks to overhaul 275 acres along the Columbia River to improve public access to the space and lay the foundation for future development.

“We saw a future where this land could serve not only as a symbol of our past, but as a powerful catalyst for our future,” St. Helens City Administrator John Walsh said. “A place where our community could reconnect, connect with the river, connect with each other and become a place of opportunity.”

The first phase of the project was aimed at beautifying Columbia View Park, adding boardwalks, pathways, benches and more to accentuate the park’s scenic views of the river.

Construction on the first phase of the project began in May 2024, overlapping with a major infrastructure overhaul in the Riverfront District. The concurrent projects caused significant traffic congestion and parking problems in downtown St. Helens. Several hallmark city events were canceled or relocated as construction continued, including the city’s Independence Day fireworks and the 13 Nights on the River concert series.

“They say it takes a village to build something special sometimes,” Public Works Director Mouhamed Zaher said. “Let me tell you, this project took a lot more than a village — It took a whole army to get it done.”

The second phase of the project would extend the waterfront redevelopment to Nob Hill Nature Park but is on hold until funding becomes available.

“We’ve taken the first significant steps towards our long awaited riverwalk, including over 300 feet of accessible riverfront you see behind me, connecting Columbia View Park to future phases,” Walsh said.

Following words from former St. Helens city councilors and representatives from the Columbia Economic Team and Business Oregon, City Councilors Jessica Chilton, Mark Gundersen, Brandon Sundeen and Russell Hubbard cut the ribbon on the project as the crowd cheered.

Later that evening, local favorite Hit Machine performed at the week’s 13 Nights on the River concert as community members watched from the improved amphitheater, browsed local vendor booths, walked along the new boardwalk and otherwise enjoyed their new Columbia View Park.

“Thank you, St. Helens, and welcome to your waterfront,” Walsh said.