St. Helens man killed in Highway 20 crash Published 2:22 pm Tuesday, July 1, 2025

A St. Helens man died in a single-car crash Monday, June 30, in Deschutes County.

At around 9 a.m., 63-year-old St. Helens resident Randolf Lee Burghart was driving eastbound on Highway 20 near Sisters when he swerved off the road for unknown reasons, according to a press release from the Oregon State Police.

Burghart struck a guardrail and bounced off into the oncoming lane of traffic, then collided with a tree.

Oregon State Police responded and pronounced Burghart dead at the scene of the crash. There were no other occupants in the vehicle.