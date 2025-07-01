St. Helens native injured in Coeur d’Alene firefighter ambush Published 1:40 pm Tuesday, July 1, 2025

A St. Helens native is among the firefighters ambushed in a weekend attack in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho.

David Tysdal, a firefighter and engineer with the Coeur d’Alene Fire Department since 2002, was seriously injured Sunday, June 28, when he and other first responders were called to a fire and then ambushed with gunfire.

The 47-year-old grew up in St. Helens. Officials said his injuries are severe, and he’s had two surgeries as of Monday afternoon.

“Engineer Tysdal is currently fighting for his life and recovery,” Ricky Walsh, the vice president of the firefighters’ union that Tysdal belongs to, said in a social media post.

Two other firefighters, Battalion Chief Frank Harwood, 42, of Kootenai County Fire and Rescue, and Coeur d’Alene Fire Department Battalion Chief John Morrison, 52, were killed in the shooting. Fundraisers have been set up for the Tysdal family as well as those of the victims in the incident.

The suspect in the shooting was identified Monday, June 30, as 20-year-old Wess Roley. Officials believe Roley set a fire to lure firefighters to the scene before attacking.

Fire crews can be heard, via dispatch recordings released online, urgently requesting backup, declaring, “Everybody’s shot up here … send law enforcement now!”

Roley died during the altercation.