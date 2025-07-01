State funding helps put planned Amani Center expansion back on track Published 9:46 am Tuesday, July 1, 2025

The Amani Center is getting a boost from state funds to help continue its mission of serving children in need.

The child abuse assessment center has seen a 30% uptick in children served in the last five years, necessitating an expansion of its current facility. Plans to expand the facility were left in limbo when the federal government withheld more than $1 million in expected funding.

Plans are now back on track thanks to $800,000 directed to the Amani Center in the state’s 2025 funding package, according to a press release from Rep. Darcey Edwards (R-District 31).

“This funding is a turning point. It establishes a key investment and keeps us on track for a planned groundbreaking in 2025,” Amani Center Deputy Director Beth Pulito said. “We can’t wait to move forward with the space our children and families deserve. We’ve done the work, we’ve built remarkable partnerships and we’re incredibly grateful to Rep. Edwards and our state leaders for making this possible.”

The new building will allow the Amani Center to increase forensic medical assessments from 200 annually to 350 — or up to 700 at full capacity. The center will also be able to provide integrated mental health services onsite, bring in pediatric nurse practitioners and become fully Americans with Disabilities Act-compliant.

“Every child who is a victim of crime deserves expert care that is timely, compassionate, and trauma-informed,” Amani Center Executive Director Amelia Kercher said. “This expansion means increased access to services, shorter wait times, more access to specialized mental health services, and a safer, more confidential space for children to begin their healing journey.”

With the funding gap closing, construction is expected to begin in the fall, and the new facility is planned to open in summer 2026.

“This isn’t just about a building,” Edwards said. “It’s about justice, healing, and safety. The Amani Center is doing life-changing work, and I’m proud to help ensure it continues — and grows.”