Published 3:33 pm Wednesday, July 2, 2025

Roxanne Boedeker

March 30, 1961- June 11, 2025

Roxanne was a Daughter, Sister, Wife, Mother, Grandma (Nanny) and soon to be Great grandma. Her husband Clint was the light of her life. She believed in living life her way (at times like a Gypsy). Never followed the majority. Always there at the drop of a hat when needed. She would be your best friend or worse nightmare (your choice). Stubborn to the core with her beliefs. Loved her family more than life. The rock of the family.

She was proceded by Father Robert Leon Westbrook. Survived by Husband Clint Boedeker; Mother Georgia Westbrook; stepfather Chamo Tobar; Sisters Kelianne Turner, Leianne Robertson, brothers in law Gary Turner and Joseph Robertson and family, friend, confident and caretaker Lisa Robertson; Step children; and Step grandchildren.

Roxi’s Celebration of Life to be held October 5, 2025, 11:00 am to 2:00 pm at McCormick Park

Veterans Plaza Pavilion, St.Helens Oregon.