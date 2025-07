Published 1:13 pm Thursday, July 3, 2025

Raymond Edwards

May 14, 1931 – June 25, 2025

Raymond Edwards, 94, of St. Helens, Oregon passed away on June 25, 2025 in St. Helens. Arrangements are entrusted to Columbia Funeral Home 503-397-1154. Memories and condolences can be expressed on our website where service info. is posted. www.columbiafh.com