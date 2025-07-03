St. Helens native injured in Coeur d’Alene firefighter ambush in ‘stable condition’ Published 2:34 pm Thursday, July 3, 2025

The St. Helens native who was among three firefighters shot in an ambush attack in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, is now in stable condition.

David Tysdal, a firefighter and engineer with the Coeur d’Alene Fire Department since 2002, was seriously injured Sunday, June 28, when he and other first responders were called to a fire and then ambushed with gunfire.

The Coeur d’Alene fire department released an update on Tysdal, who has undergone three surgeries as of Wednesday, July 2. He is still hospitalized in the intensive care unit with severe chest trauma, but he is now off of the ventilator and talking, the department said. He also has injuries to his spine, and while doctors are optimistic, they say he has a long road to recovery ahead of him.

Tysdal grew up in St. Helens and graduated from St. Helens High School in 1996. He joined the Moscow Volunteer Fire Department in Moscow, Idaho, as a sophomore at the University of Idaho.

Two other firefighters, Battalion Chief Frank Harwood, 42, of Kootenai County Fire and Rescue, and Coeur d’Alene Fire Department Battalion Chief John Morrison, 52, were killed in the shooting. Fundraisers have been set up for the Tysdal family, as well as those of the victims in the incident, through the Red and Blue Foundation.

Suspect identified

The suspect in the shooting was identified Monday, June 30, as 20-year-old Wess Roley. Officials believe Roley set a fire to lure firefighters to the scene before attacking.

Kootenai County Sheriff’s officials said firefighters asked Roley — who was found deceased following the incident — to move his vehicle just moments before Roley opened fire.