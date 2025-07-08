Injury details released for Coeur d’Alene firefighter, St. Helens native shot in ambush Published 1:05 pm Tuesday, July 8, 2025

The St. Helens-grown Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, firefighter who was injured in an ambush attack remains in stable condition, but is facing a long road to recovery, the fire department said.

David Tysdal, a firefighter and engineer with the Coeur d’Alene Fire Department since 2002, was seriously injured June 28 when he and other first responders were called to a fire and then ambushed with gunfire.

Tysdal is still recovering from his injuries in the intensive care unit at Kootenai Health Medical Center, having undergone multiple surgeries. He was shot once in the back during the attack, according to the fire department. The gunshot wound collapsed his left lung, damaged his clavicle and shattered some of his ribs.

The wound also caused spinal swelling, leaving Tysdal unable to move his legs. However, Tysdal’s spinal cord still seems functional, and there is hope that he will be able to move when the swelling subsides, the fire department said.

“Dave has a long road to recovery,” the department said in a statement.

Tysdal grew up in St. Helens and graduated from St. Helens High School in 1996. He joined the Moscow Volunteer Fire Department in Moscow, Idaho, as a sophomore at the University of Idaho.

Two other firefighters, Kootenai County Fire and Rescue Battalion Chief Frank Harwood and Coeur d’Alene Fire Department Battalion Chief John Morrison, were killed in the attack.

The Red and Blue foundation is accepting donations for Tysdal and the families of the firefighters who were killed during the incident.