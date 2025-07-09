Learn about the local environment at these July events Published 5:00 am Wednesday, July 9, 2025

Get outside and learn more about the world around you at environment-focused events this July.

Formed in 1997, Scappoose Bay Watershed Council is a conservation organization focused on protecting local waterways and natural areas. The volunteer group works on projects to restore and preserve the environment, and they also host and promote community outreach events to educate others on the importance of conservation.

There are multiple opportunities to get outside this month:

Volunteer at the native plant nursery

From 9 a.m. to noon every Thursday this month, the SBWC will host volunteer sessions at its native plant nursery, located at 33700 S.E. High School Way in Scappoose.

The organization grows native trees and shrubs at the nursery to offer as an environmentally friendly alternative for local landowners to plant on their properties. The plants grown in the nursery are also used in the organization’s restoration projects.

Join the ‘Ash and Oak Folk’

The SBWC is also promoting an event hosted by the West Multnomah Soil and Water Conservation District this month that’s focused on monitoring the health of oak and ash trees.

From 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, July 12, the organization is offering training for a “new type of community scientist” at its Ash and Oak Folk workshop. Attendees will learn how to identify oak and ash trees threatened by invasive pests. The workshop will also cover how to make reports of healthy and sick trees to submit to scientific authorities.

Those who attend the workshop will also be entered into a raffle for the chance to win a gift card to a local plant nursery.

The workshop will be held at Howell Territorial Park, 13901 N.W. Howell Park Road in Portland. Visit bit.ly/ash-oak-folk to register.

Attend a pollination celebration

Celebrate pollinators and the crucial role they play in our ecosystems at the Clatskanie Farmers Market.

The celebration runs from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, July 26, at the Clatskanie Food Hub, located at 80 N.E. Art Steele St. in Clatskanie. There will be opportunities to observe a live bee hive, taste honey infusions, watch a master gardener fashion show featuring wings and antennae, listen to live music and more.

Identify native plants

Join SBWC Watershed Technician Sophie Verdoorn and Lona Pierce with the Oregon State University Extension office to learn how to identify and save native plant seeds.

The workshop will begin at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, July 31, at the Columbia County Extension Office, located at 505 N. Columbia River Highway in St. Helens.

Those who attend the workshop will also get to bring home seeds to plant in their own gardens.