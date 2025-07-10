Published 8:11 am Thursday, July 10, 2025

Vernie Liewer

December 14, 1927 – July 2, 2025

Vernie Liewer, born December 14, 1927, in Granger, Washington, was a woman of remarkable grace and radiant spirit. She was predeceased by her first husband, Eddie Cavin, and her beloved son, David Cavin.

For 47 years, Vernie shared a deep and devoted marriage with her loving husband, Larry Liewer. She leaves behind a family who cherished her deeply: daughter and son-in-law Nick and Nancy Liewer, daughter and son-in-law Bernadette and Joseph Smith; along with extended children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

Vernie will be remembered for the kindness she extended to everyone she met, the strength she carried with quiet dignity, and the joy she brought into every room. Her grace toward others was effortless, her laughter contagious, and her vibrant personality a light to those around her. She was, in every sense, an extraordinary woman – loved dearly and missed beyond measure.