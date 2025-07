Published 8:00 am Friday, July 11, 2025

Molly McCarter

June 7, 1991 ~ July 15, 2008

For 17 years, Molly filled our lives with love and laughter. 17 years later, her spirit continues to shine brightly. On the anniversary of Molly’s death; we would like to remind you to designate a sober driver, and remain steadfast, as Molly did, in your love of others.

-Julie & Ron McCarter